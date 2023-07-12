Best Prime Day Deals on Electric Bikes

Save money on these great two-wheelers.
Since I started covering micro-mobility products, I found I was able to stop buying the New York City MetroCard -- which saved me a lot of money -- and gave me a new-found freedom to come and go as I pleased.
It's been a personal mission to get everyone to at least try an e-bike or electric scooter. One of these great Prime Day deals may help convince you, too.
The Aventon 40V (CEB860L) is an electric bike that offers pedal-assist and throttle for a top speed of 20 mph. Its 350-watt motor should be decent for daily commuting, though not ideal if you need to do assisted, steep-hill climbing. The bike does have seven speeds for those looking to get a workout in.
While we've tested and liked other Aventon products, we are yet to test this bike.
Rad Power Bikes seems to have an uncanny knack of addressing users' needs, and there's never been a more affordable and configurable e-bike than the RadRunner 2. This vehicle can be set up for a passenger or cargo and supports a payload of 300 pounds. It's also one of the few products that you can test-ride beforehand by visiting one of Rad Power Bike's storefronts. The bike has pedal assist and a throttle powered by a 750-watt motor. It can hit a speed of 20 mph. We have yet to test the RadRunner 2, though have ridden the number 3.
Here's a bike for those looking to go the distance. The HyperScrambler 2 sports two 52-volt batteries which can be used together, providing a steady stream of power even at low levels. Or they can be used independently, giving riders one battery to go and one to get home. The HyperScrambler 2 can both pedal assist and throttle just under 30 mph.
The bike comes with signal lights, mirrors and my favorite, a halo headlight. The front and rear suspension makes taking bumps a breeze, along with the mag rims that won't untrue from potholes.
When it comes to top speeds, it helps to go over e-bike classifications. There are three classes.
These classes are limited to 1 horsepower (750 watts). That said, some e-bikes can hit 50 or even 60 mph. But they are more like motorcycles with pedals. They are not optimized as traditional bicycles for pedaling from point A to B and do not legally fit into the class 1-3 category. Typically only class 1 and 2 e-bikes are allowed where traditional bicycles are.
The short answer is no; however, riders must meet their state's minimum age limit (which can vary). In New York, that's 16.
It's frankly pretty fun to have one of each. But if you need a reason to pick one over the other, an e-bike can also be used as a traditional bike, so riders benefit from getting a workout along with the fact you can travel further, even on a dead battery. In addition, most people I talk to feel better on bicycles because they've had more experience riding them.