Best Prime Day Deals on Electric Bikes

Since I started covering micro-mobility products, I found I was able to stop buying the New York City MetroCard -- which saved me a lot of money -- and gave me a new-found freedom to come and go as I pleased.

It's been a personal mission to get everyone to at least try an e-bike or electric scooter. One of these great Prime Day deals may help convince you, too.

Amazon Aventon 40V electric bike: $1,190 Save $504 The Aventon 40V (CEB860L) is an electric bike that offers pedal-assist and throttle for a top speed of 20 mph. Its 350-watt motor should be decent for daily commuting, though not ideal if you need to do assisted, steep-hill climbing. The bike does have seven speeds for those looking to get a workout in. While we've tested and liked other Aventon products, we are yet to test this bike. $1,189 at Amazon

Joseph Kaminski Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2: $1,999 Save $600 Here's a bike for those looking to go the distance. The HyperScrambler 2 sports two 52-volt batteries which can be used together, providing a steady stream of power even at low levels. Or they can be used independently, giving riders one battery to go and one to get home. The HyperScrambler 2 can both pedal assist and throttle just under 30 mph. The bike comes with signal lights, mirrors and my favorite, a halo headlight. The front and rear suspension makes taking bumps a breeze, along with the mag rims that won't untrue from potholes. Read CNET's first take on theJuiced HyperScrambler 2. $1,999 at Juicedbikes

Electric Bike FAQs

How fast can an electric bike go?

When it comes to top speeds, it helps to go over e-bike classifications. There are three classes.

Class 1: An e-bike with a motor which gives assistance while the rider is pedaling, but no throttle, and it has a max speed of 20 mph.

Class 2: This type offers the same pedal-assisted top speed as class 1, but also has a throttle enabling the rider to get around without pedaling.

Class 3: It has a top assist speed of 28 mph, and can be either pedal-assist only or pedal-assist along with throttle-assistance.

These classes are limited to 1 horsepower (750 watts). That said, some e-bikes can hit 50 or even 60 mph. But they are more like motorcycles with pedals. They are not optimized as traditional bicycles for pedaling from point A to B and do not legally fit into the class 1-3 category. Typically only class 1 and 2 e-bikes are allowed where traditional bicycles are.

Do I need a permit or license to operate an e-bike?

The short answer is no; however, riders must meet their state's minimum age limit (which can vary). In New York, that's 16.

Should I buy an electric bike or an electric scooter?

It's frankly pretty fun to have one of each. But if you need a reason to pick one over the other, an e-bike can also be used as a traditional bike, so riders benefit from getting a workout along with the fact you can travel further, even on a dead battery. In addition, most people I talk to feel better on bicycles because they've had more experience riding them.