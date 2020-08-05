Bentley believes Octopus program will produce electric car breakthrough

Bentley

Bentley believes in Octopus. That is, Optimised Components, Test and simulatiOn, toolkits for Powertrains that integrate Ultra-high-speed motor Solutions. Got that?

Probably not, so we'll explain. The British luxury marque on Wednesday announced the Octopus program, which aims to produce a breakthrough in electric motors for future electric cars. According to the company, engineers discovered a breakthrough in high-performance EV motor tech in the past 18 months, and now, the Octopus program hopes to produce real results in the next three years.

According to the announcement, the program has a lot to do with e-motors that don't include any rare earth materials. The idea is to create an e-motor that's entirely sustainable, especially for Bentley vehicles. And this motor should, if all goes according to plan, be incorporated directly into future electric car platforms. In addition to using sustainable materials, Bentley also said this potential e-motor wouldn't need any copper and the entire unit would be entirely recyclable after the car goes out of service.

Even better, if the results bear the fruit Bentley thinks they will, the company hopes to implement the results in the first Bentley EV planned for before 2026.

Bentley plans to work on this project with nine other organizations in the UK. If successful, it sounds like the company thinks it may have a blueprint for future electric powertrains on its hands.