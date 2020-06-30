2021 Bentley Bentayga has better tech, better style

Bentley's strong-selling SUV heads into 2021 with a few key updates.

Bentley

Say hello to the 2021 Bentley Bentayga.

Bentley

A number of styling tweaks are found on this updated model, including new taillights and a full-width tailgate.

Bentley

The Bentayga wasn't exactly an attractive SUV before, but the tweaks are... better?

Bentley

Bentley has sold more than 20,000 of these SUVs since going on sale in late 2015.

Bentley

The new Bentayga is powered by the same 4.0-liter V8 as before.

Bentley

Inside, there are new seats and trim pieces.

Bentley

A digital gauge cluster now comes standard.

Bentley

The updated infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. 

Bentley

How opulent.

Bentley

Keep clicking for more photos of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga.

Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
