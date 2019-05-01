Bentley's factory in Crewe now produces 7.7 megawatts of solar power

Enlarge Image Bentley

Bentley has decided to go even more green, in more than the traditional "British Racing" way. It has completed the installation of 10,000 solar panels in what it claims is the largest solar carport in the UK.

According to a news release Wednesday, the covered parking area will house some 1,378 parking spaces and produce 2.7 megawatts of power. This is enough to ensure that all of the electricity used by the Crewe factory comes from renewable resources, and that's pretty cool.

"It's important to look ahead and prepare the business for the next 100 years by investing significantly in our products, our people and our site infrastructure," Peter Bosch, a member of Bentley's board, said in a statement. "This includes new initiatives that reinforce our commitment to the environment."

This isn't Bentley's first dalliance with solar power. The company said it installed nearly 21,000 solar panels on the roof of its factory back in 2013 and now, along with the carport system, the factory generates 7.7 megawatts of solar electricity.

That's not bad for a luxury car company based in a country famous for its gloomy weather.