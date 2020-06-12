Bentley recalls 1,800 Bentayga luxury SUVs for potential fuel leaks

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Nobody's perfect, which is why even the highest tier of automobiles is subject to the same recalls as mass-market vehicles. This time around, it's Bentley's turn to address a wonky part in its luxury SUV.

Bentley has issued a recall for 1,892 examples of the Bentayga SUV in the US, part of a larger recall affecting Bentaygas around the world. While that's a decent chunk of vehicles, it's worth pointing out that Bentley believes just 0.2% of the recalled vehicles will actually carry the defect in question. The recalled vehicles carry production dates between July 26, 2018 and Jan. 15, 2020.

The issue stems from a quick connector in part of the fuel system. Located in the engine compartment, this part may not have met design specifications. Specifically, exposure to high temperatures could cause the quick-connect material to soften, so much so that a fuel leak might develop. Fuel leaks are no good on their own, but in the presence of a catalyst, that leak can potentially grow into a fire.

Bentley wrote in its recall document that the issue can be identified by a fuel smell in a corner of the engine compartment. In fact, that odor is what initiated the investigation, after a customer complained of an odor in mid-2018. An improved part has since been designed and implemented in production, in addition to earlier measures taken to mitigate the issue.

Thankfully, the remedy is relatively straightforward. Dealers will accept the recalled vehicles and replace the quick connector with the improved part. As with all recall work performed, it will be done free of charge, and Bentley estimates that the fix should only take an hour to apply. No reimbursement program is required, as all affected vehicles are still covered under the factory warranty. Both dealers and owners can expect to receive official notifications starting at the end of July.