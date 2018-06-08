The world is not ready for an electric Lamborghini

When Lamborghini showed off the Terzo Millennio electric supercar, it was packed with all sorts of next-gen tech, which explains why it might take a long time before we see something like it on the road.

A battery-electric Lamborghini is still very far away, Automotive News reports, stemming from an interview with CTO Maurizio Reggiani. "Our target is to deliver a super sports car, and these specifications don't exist with a battery package in terms of energy and power," Reggiani told AN this week.

As an example, Reggiani said a Lamborghini EV should exceed a 186-mph top speed and provide enough juice for three full laps of the Nürburgring, which is quite the tall order.

But it's not just about battery capacity. Reggiani also pointed to sound, of which electric motors produce almost none, aside from a high-pitched whirr that's not exactly emotionally engaging. It will be a real task to create an EV that produces the same sort of feelings as a car powered by a honking V12 gas engine.

Lamborghini isn't waiting around for the tech to create itself, though. The Terzo Millennio concept was the first fruit of a collaboration between the automaker and MIT. The two are also working together to develop EV tech that can give Lamborghini the characteristics it requires in a future supercar.

The Terzo Millennio focused on using supercapacitors for energy storage, which both accept and deliver charge faster than a traditional battery. Supercapacitors are already in the Lamborghini Aventador, powering its stop-start system. The concept also uses the car's carbon fiber body as energy storage, which can also warn the driver if the structure is compromised based on how electricity travels through it.