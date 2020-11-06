BAC unveils its first Mono R and its wearing a livery from Wipeout

BAC

There's no getting around the fact that the BAC Mono is one hell of a cool (but very niche) vehicle. So, how do you go about turning something that's already kind of catnip for car weirdos into something that's even more unique and special?



Well, you slap on the livery from one of the ships from the totally awesome (and totally '90s) PlayStation racing game, Wipeout. That's precisely what BAC did for a customer who was taking delivery of the very first example of its limited BAC Mono R. The results are really, really cool.



What's a BAC Mono R? Well, it is the higher-performing version of the already bananas single-seat BAC Mono. In addition to an exhaustive redesign of the car's body, BAC teamed up with British tuning firm Mountune to create a 340-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine for the R.



The specific livery taken from Wipeout is that of FEISAR (aka Federal European Industrial Science and Research), and recreating it for the Mono R required a surprising amount of effort.



Specifically, BAC claims it took over 10 days to paint, thanks to more than 400 painted graphics on the vehicle. Yeah, that's right: paint -- no vinyl wraps here. Because the Mono R doesn't have niceties like a roof or a windshield, BAC also had its team paint a helmet for the lucky driver to match the body of the car.



Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to call my mom and have her mail my ancient PlayStation so I can play Wipeout obsessively like it's 1996 all over again.