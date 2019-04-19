Avengers: Endgame ad brings out Audi E-Tron to help Captain Marvel

In case you've been… somewhere else since the 1990s, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to wrap up a whole bunch of loose ends with the new Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters April 26. But before that happens, Audi's helping the newest member of the team get up to speed.

Audi this week unveiled its tie-in ad, called The Debriefing. Starring both Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers, aka Brie Larson) and Audi's new E-Tron electric SUV, the idea behind the ad is that Captain Marvel needs a crash course in the 21st century, because… well, I won't spoil it for you if you haven't seen it yet. Better hurry up, though!

Either way, it's simultaneously an ad for the E-Tron and for Avengers: Endgame, because Audi and Marvel have been best friends since the beginning, when an Audi R8 made its cinematic debut in the first Iron Man. Of course, times change, and the upcoming 3-hour CG fest will see Tony Stark ditch his R8 in favor of the newer, flashier Audi E-Tron GT concept.

Even if you've never entered the MCU, there's still time for 59 hours' worth of Marvel-movie binging before Endgame kicks off. As for things a bit more rooted in reality, the actual Audi E-Tron will start landing at dealers in May. Its 204-mile range isn't exactly king of the hill, but its capability for faster charging might help offset that figure some.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide April 26, but in the meantime you can watch every other Endgame trailer and teaser right here.