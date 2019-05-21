Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid packs a lot of torque and over 25 miles of electric range

Audi first introduced a slate of plug-in hybrid variants for existing models at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but details remained light at the time. Now, as we draw closer to some of these models arriving in the US, Audi is dropping a few more details, though not all of them pertain specifically to 'Merica.

Audi on Tuesday unveiled more figures for its upcoming plug-in hybrid Q5 SUV. Given the ungainly name of Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro. Those two numbers, vague as they are, give a hint at the rough power level of the vehicle, and judging by Audi's specs, it's plenty potent.

At the heart of the matter is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, putting out 252 horsepower and 272.9 pound-feet of torque. That mates to an electric motor good for about 141 hp and 258 lb-ft. Net output isn't as simple as adding the two up, but according to Audi, the whole shebang gives the driver 367 hp and 369 lb-ft, which is more power and the same amount of torque that the all-gas SQ5 delivers. Hello.

Enlarge Image Audi

It's a quick-enough little thing, reaching 60 miles per hour in about 5.3 seconds before topping out at 148.5 mph. Operating on electrons alone, it'll reach almost 84 mph. Speaking of electricity, its 14.1-kWh battery provides enough juice for more than 25 miles of all-electric range by European WLTP measurement standards, which are usually more liberal than what the EPA estimates. Using a 220-volt outlet, it'll charge up in about six hours.

Since efficiency is the name of the game, the Q5 PHEV wields a green-themed version of Audi's all-wheel-drive system. When there's low loads and plenty of traction available, the system disconnects the rear axle, effectively rendering the vehicle FWD for efficiency's sake. AWD is ready to get called up from the minors at a moment's notice, though. There are additional drive modes to boost its ecological credentials even further. Heck, if adaptive cruise is turned off, the car will let the driver know when to lift off the accelerator pedal, based on the traffic ahead, in order to get the most from its regenerative braking system.

There's plenty of standard kit on offer, too, including LED headlights, sport seats, automatic climate control, 18-inch wheels and visual updates from Audi's S Line getup.

The Audi Q5 PHEV goes on sale in Europe in the third quarter of 2019, and it'll take another several months to arrive in the US. American pricing hasn't been announced, but in Europe, it'll start at 60,450 euro (about $67,000, directly converted).