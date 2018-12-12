Enlarge Image Audi

Multiple years and billions of dollars into the Dieselgate saga, the Volkswagen Group has found a new permanent global CEO for Audi, according to a report today by Automotive News. It's the guy who's been doing that job in a temporary capacity since June, and his name is Bram Schot.

Schot replaced former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler after he was arrested in June for allegedly aiding the company's release of diesel vehicles with emissions-cheating software and dismissed officially from his position in October.

The VW Group had been courting BMW Purchasing Director Markus Duesmann, Automotive News says, but his contract with the Bavarian manufacturer doesn't expire until 2020 and BMW was unwilling to let him leave early.

Schot begins his permanent role on Jan. 1. Formerly Audi's sales and marketing head, Schot will continue his lead position in that capacity while simultaneously heading the company and its offshoots, which include motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, Italdesign Giugiaro and Lamborghini. As if he already didn't have enough on his plate, Schot will also take over for Stadler by leading sales for the entire VW Group.

Schot, 57, is the former CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italia and began his career at the Volkswagen Group in 2012. He started leading Audi's sales and marketing efforts in 2017. With Schot's CEO role now set in stone, Audi is on the hunt for someone to permanently replace him as the head of sales and marketing.