Audi is opening up E-Tron SUV reservations in September

Customers can get in line the same day the car debuts if they plunk down a $1,000 refundable deposit.

Audi

The market for electric SUVs is heating up, and fast. First we had the Tesla Model X , then the Jaguar I-Pace and now Audi has announced that it's opening preorders for its E-Tron SUV starting in September.

The Audi E-Tron is going to be getting its global debut in San Francisco on September 17, and Audi is allowing people to reserve the vehicle that very same day if they put down a refundable deposit of $1,000. Does this remind anyone of anything?

audi-e-tron-stillEnlarge Image

We haven't seen it without its wrap, but we're thinking the E-Tron will be a real looker once it's out in the wild.

 Audi

Still, the E-Tron has had a fairly long gestation period and a company the size of Audi shouldn't have any trouble getting it into production in sufficient numbers to meet demand. We know that the company has already started building the electric axles for the cars in its Hungarian plant.

"We're introducing a premium, customer-centric vehicle in a premium, customer-centric way," said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America. "With our owners and our dealers, this process allows us to offer transparency from reservation and build all the way through delivery."

Just in case you forgot, the E-Tron will be a two-row SUV that will look like an Audi and presumably drive like one. The first units are expected to hit dealers in the beginning of 2019, so those who reserve early shouldn't have too long of a wait ahead of them.

