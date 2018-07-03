The Audi E-Tron's cabin has screens for everything, even the mirrors

  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron
  • 2020 Audi E-Tron

The 2020 Audi E-Tron's cabin will be high-tech throughout, but with traditional Audi style.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
1
of 27

The automaker describes the flat dashboard as stage-like.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
2
of 27

Virtual side mirrors, which use these 7-inch OLED displays, are on of the E-Tron's major tech highlights.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
3
of 27

Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit infotainment screen comes standard in the E-Tron.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
4
of 27

Audi promises that extensive sound-deadening will keep the E-Tron's cabin whisper-quiet at speed.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
5
of 27

The virtual side mirror displays have three modes: Highway driving, turning and parking.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
6
of 27

The E-Tron uses the twin-touchscreen MMI infotainment system we've seen in other new Audi models like the A8.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
7
of 27

Virtual Cockpit can be manipulated by the control buttons on the steering wheel.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
8
of 27

The center console features a wide armrest and an electronic transmission shifter.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
9
of 27

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Audi E-Tron.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
10
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
11
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
12
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
13
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
14
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
15
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
16
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
17
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
18
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
19
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
20
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
21
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
22
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
23
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
24
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
25
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
26
of 27

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
27
of 27
Now Reading

The Audi E-Tron's cabin has screens for everything, even the mirrors

Up Next

2019 Audi Q8 delivers paramount performance in Chile

Latest Stories

Tesla changed its testing regimen for the Model 3, and that's OK

Tesla changed its testing regimen for the Model 3, and that's OK

by
Volvo launches M, its own mobility company

Volvo launches M, its own mobility company

by
UK launches national dashcam database for snitching on bad drivers

UK launches national dashcam database for snitching on bad drivers

by
Baidu's Apollo teams up with Mobileye to smarten up its decision making

Baidu's Apollo teams up with Mobileye to smarten up its decision making

by
Fans of Swedish speed rejoice, the Polestar 1 configurator is live

Fans of Swedish speed rejoice, the Polestar 1 configurator is live

by
Here's how the 2020 Audi E-Tron's virtual side mirrors will work

Here's how the 2020 Audi E-Tron's virtual side mirrors will work

by