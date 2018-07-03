The Audi E-Tron's cabin has screens for everything, even the mirrors

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2020 Audi E-Tron's cabin will be high-tech throughout, but with traditional Audi style.
The automaker describes the flat dashboard as stage-like.
Virtual side mirrors, which use these 7-inch OLED displays, are on of the E-Tron's major tech highlights.
Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit infotainment screen comes standard in the E-Tron.
Audi promises that extensive sound-deadening will keep the E-Tron's cabin whisper-quiet at speed.
The virtual side mirror displays have three modes: Highway driving, turning and parking.
The E-Tron uses the twin-touchscreen MMI infotainment system we've seen in other new Audi models like the A8.
Virtual Cockpit can be manipulated by the control buttons on the steering wheel.
The center console features a wide armrest and an electronic transmission shifter.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Audi E-Tron.