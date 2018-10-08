The run-up to the global reveal of Audi's E-Tron electric SUV was long and full of teasers, but now that the car has been shown off to the world, it's looking like it was worth the wait. The E-Tron is packed with cool technology, and chief among that is its electric-motor-and-differential setup.

We found an interesting -- and soothing -- video from GommeBlog.it that shows the E-Tron's electric motor unit being made in an Audi facility in Hungary, and we felt compelled to share it with you. One of the coolest things about the E-Tron motor unit is how compact it is and how the company was able to use a hollow shaft running through the motor to eliminate the need for a separate differential.

Just in case you hadn't heard, the E-Tron is launching next year in the US with a list price of around $75,000 and a 95-kilowatt-hour battery pack that, while Audi hasn't given us an official range estimate, should deliver between 250 and 300 miles all-in. It'll do 0-60 in 5.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 124 miles per hour.

We haven't gotten a chance to drive it yet, but if the whole vehicle is as clever as this motor seems to be, then there's a lot to look forward to.