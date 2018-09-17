  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron
  • 2019 Audi E-Tron

Audi's all-electric SUV will take on the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC when it arrives in US showrooms in 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
1
of 9

The E-Tron is powered by a pair of electric motors, though Audi's preliminary press information does not confirm any exact power output.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
2
of 9

The company says the E-Tron will be able to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
3
of 9

Audi estimates 90 percent of braking energy will be recuperated through regenerative braking, keeping drivers out on the road longer.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
4
of 9

Audi's Virtual Cockpit infotainment tech is standard on the E-Tron.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
5
of 9

Like the A8, US-spec E-Trons will not get the Level 3 autonomous capability of Traffic Jam Pilot. 

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
6
of 9

Pricing starts at $74,800, not including $995 for destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
7
of 9

If you want to feel super-special, a limited First Edition trim starts at $86,700 and adds 21-inch wheels, a unique Daytona gray paint job, orange exterior trim, black Valcona leather interior with wood inlays. 

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
8
of 9

Only 999 First Edition units will come to the United States.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
9
of 9
Now Reading

2019 Audi E-Tron keeps it pretty normcore

Up Next

The Audi Q8 is a sleeker, sportier take on the Q7

Latest Stories

2018 Ram Power Wagon gets dusty with new Mojave Sand option

2018 Ram Power Wagon gets dusty with new Mojave Sand option

by
A closer look at the Audi E-Tron's battery tech

A closer look at the Audi E-Tron's battery tech

by
2019 Audi E-Tron revealed with $74,800 starting price

2019 Audi E-Tron revealed with $74,800 starting price

by
2019 Audi E-Tron SUV's battery is 1,500 pounds of Xanax
4:34

2019 Audi E-Tron SUV's battery is 1,500 pounds of Xanax

by
The 2019 Audi E-Tron electric SUV is here
2:25

The 2019 Audi E-Tron electric SUV is here

by
Peugeot teases gorgeous 504-inspired concept ahead of Paris Motor Show

Peugeot teases gorgeous 504-inspired concept ahead of Paris Motor Show

by