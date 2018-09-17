2019 Audi E-Tron keeps it pretty normcore

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Audi's all-electric SUV will take on the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC when it arrives in US showrooms in 2019.
The E-Tron is powered by a pair of electric motors, though Audi's preliminary press information does not confirm any exact power output.
The company says the E-Tron will be able to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds.
Audi estimates 90 percent of braking energy will be recuperated through regenerative braking, keeping drivers out on the road longer.
Audi's Virtual Cockpit infotainment tech is standard on the E-Tron.
Like the A8, US-spec E-Trons will not get the Level 3 autonomous capability of Traffic Jam Pilot.
Pricing starts at $74,800, not including $995 for destination.
If you want to feel super-special, a limited First Edition trim starts at $86,700 and adds 21-inch wheels, a unique Daytona gray paint job, orange exterior trim, black Valcona leather interior with wood inlays.
Only 999 First Edition units will come to the United States.