Audi E-Tron GT gives us a peek at the brand's grand electric future

Enlarge Image Audi

It seems like you're just not cool in Europe anymore unless you are working on developing an electric sports car of some kind. Audi decided that it needed to get back in the game after the R8 E-Tron, so it just announced that it's building the E-Tron GT and hit us with a teaser image.

This car is at least three years out from production, according to the folks from at Audi HQ in Ingolstadt, but it will have four doors and be built in Neckarsulm, Germany. Audi intends for the E-Tron GT to become a crown jewel in its Audi Sport brand, and since it will be sharing a platform with Porsche's Mission E, sport seems like it will be a priority.

While Audi execs haven't given us much in the way of hard facts or specifications, we sincerely hope that the engineers will proudly uphold the Audi tradition of shoving the electric motors as far forward as is humanly possible.

Audi has committed to offering customers 20 fully battery-electric models by 2025. This is a pretty ambitious target considering how soon that is from a design/production cycle perspective and how fast the technology is changing.

Also of note is that, during the hot-new VAG annual conference, Audi CEO Ruper Stadler confirmed pricing on the company's new E-Tron SUV that we saw in silly QR code camo in Geneva. As we suspected, it will be priced to compete with Jaguar's new I-Pace and the mid-tier Tesla Model X and will cost around $80,000 and be built in Belgium. Not bad, considering it is the most normal-looking of the bunch.