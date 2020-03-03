Latest Audi A3 Sportback revealed with sharp, chiseled looks

Enlarge Image Audi

The entry-level luxury segment is big business for automakers. The hope is more affordable models land buyers at a young age, and as they grow, they flip through a brand's portfolio. At Audi, the A3 is the starting point, and on Tuesday, the brand showed off the model's latest looks.

The fourth-gen A3 Sportback isn't a major departure overall from the outgoing car, but it did have a date with the chisel. Compared to the old model, the latest A3 Sportback dons a the brand's latest, wider grille with more angular headlights and sharp creases along the side profile. It all definitely makes the car far more interesting to look at.

Slightly wider fender flares provide some extra width to the A3 Sportback and helps make this car more aggressive looking in general. The rear cops Audi's latest taillight design, too, adding to the sportier and premium looks.

Inside, the A3 Sportback grows up and matches the technology trend that's been the norm at Audi for years now. A 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system and display is standard gear, as is Audi's Digital Cockpit ahead of the driver. Those who want more screen real estate can opt for a larger 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit, too. One neat highlight is an upholstery made from recycled bottles.

As for powertrains, Europe will get a 1.5-liter turbo-four and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-four engine. A six-speed manual is the standard way of shifting, but a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is on the menu, too. In the near future, look for hybrid models to join the fray.

Unfortunately, the hatch is likely a no-go for the US. Instead, we'll make do with a new generation of the A3 sedan, which Audi's sold here for years now. The hatchback's looks will definitely feature on the sedan, so don't fret too much if you dig the way this looks. Don't count on the diesel or manual transmission here, either. The current 2.0-liter turbo-four and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will likely remain our powertrain.

Sales will start this month across Europe, which points to the sedan's reveal sometime later this year.