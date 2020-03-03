Audi A3 Sportback is a sharply dressed hatch

The new Audi A3 Sportback has arrived with sharp looks.
It was supposed to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but the event was cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak fears.
It's definitely more interesting to look at compared to the outgoing car.
The rear boasts some bigger wheel arches that lend to more width.
Fun fact: the upholstery is made from recycled bottles.
A stick shift option? Don't count on that when our new A3 sedan comes to the US.
The interior continues the digital innovation found in modern Audi's with lots of screens.
A bigger grille, new LED lighting and more give the A3 Sportback an aggressive face.
The crease in the side profile is very good.
