Audi A3 Sportback is a sharply dressed hatch

  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback
  • Audi A3 Sportback

The new Audi A3 Sportback has arrived with sharp looks.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 19

It was supposed to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but the event was cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak fears.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 19

It's definitely more interesting to look at compared to the outgoing car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 19

The rear boasts some bigger wheel arches that lend to more width.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 19

Fun fact: the upholstery is made from recycled bottles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 19

A stick shift option? Don't count on that when our new A3 sedan comes to the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 19

The interior continues the digital innovation found in modern Audi's with lots of screens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 19

A bigger grille, new LED lighting and more give the A3 Sportback an aggressive face.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 19

The crease in the side profile is very good.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 19

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the new A3 Sportback!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
11
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
12
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
13
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
14
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
15
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
16
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
17
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
18
of 19
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
19
of 19
Now Reading

Audi A3 Sportback is a sharply dressed hatch

Up Next

Citroen Ami could be the digital age's 2CV

Latest Stories

Electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV teased as brand's new era

Electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV teased as brand's new era

by
Fiat 500 can sound like a passing orchestra, plus it's got Sherpa Mode

Fiat 500 can sound like a passing orchestra, plus it's got Sherpa Mode

by
2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 refresh focuses on looks and tech

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 refresh focuses on looks and tech

by
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a $2M, open-top salute to opulence

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a $2M, open-top salute to opulence

by
BMW i4 Concept highlights the brand's design direction

BMW i4 Concept highlights the brand's design direction

by