Audi is recalling nearly 300,000 Q5, SQ5 and Sportback models over water ingress

Audi is recalling 288,991 vehicles over concerns that spilled liquids or water ingress due to insufficient seam sealer on a body seam could cause a control module to fail, which would lead to a sudden reduction in engine power and increased likelihood of a crash.

The recall affects 2021-2022 Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, 2018-2022 Q5, and SQ5s. The module in question is known as a Gateway Control Module, and it lives under the rear seat. The fix for the issue is relatively simple. It involves adding a protective cover to the module and properly sealing the vehicle's underside in cases where insufficient sealant was applied at the factory.

This recall, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge by your Audi dealer. Audi expects to start sending notices to owners of affected vehicles on or around Feb. 24, 2022. If you have questions or concerns about this recall, you can contact Audi's customer service department at 1-800-253-2834 and reference recall 90S9.