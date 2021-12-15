Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Audi is recalling nearly 300,000 Q5, SQ5 and Sportback models over water ingress

Water entering the cabin could cause a short in a module which would dramatically reduce engine power.

Audi is recalling nearly 300,000 Q5 and SQ5 models.

Audi is recalling 288,991 vehicles over concerns that spilled liquids or water ingress due to insufficient seam sealer on a body seam could cause a control module to fail, which would lead to a sudden reduction in engine power and increased likelihood of a crash.

The recall affects 2021-2022 Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, 2018-2022 Q5, and SQ5s. The module in question is known as a Gateway Control Module, and it lives under the rear seat. The fix for the issue is relatively simple. It involves adding a protective cover to the module and properly sealing the vehicle's underside in cases where insufficient sealant was applied at the factory.

This recall, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge by your Audi dealer. Audi expects to start sending notices to owners of affected vehicles on or around Feb. 24, 2022. If you have questions or concerns about this recall, you can contact Audi's customer service department at 1-800-253-2834 and reference recall 90S9.

