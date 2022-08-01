Aston Martin Will Debut 2 New Cars at Pebble Beach 2022

Most auto shows take place in the spring and fall, but the "summer break" period in-between isn't exactly a time for laze. There are still plenty of non-auto-show events taking place during that time, including Monterey Car Week, which includes the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. And this year, Aston Martin has some intriguing surprises up its sleeve.

Aston Martin on Monday announced that it will bring two new vehicles to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which takes place during the third week of August. In addition to these debuts, Aston Martin will also bring some updates on its Valhalla supercar. It'll all take place at a flashy new clubhouse with a better position overlooking the Concours.

The first of Aston Martin's two debuts will come as part of a 10th-anniversary celebration of Q, Aston Martin's bespoke design service. The vehicle, which the automaker calls a "very special, ultra-exclusive model," will take some inspiration from the automaker's time at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

The second debut will be a little more accessible. Aston calls this one a "truly thrilling performance focused model." The automaker points to other hi-po offerings like the DBX707, a super-luxe SUV that carries a Hellcat's worth of power under the hood, so we're expecting something that should be just as exciting as that.

Finally, we'll get some updates on the Aston Martin Valhalla. At the automaker's clubhouse on the Concours grounds, it will show off a revised cockpit design, and those vying for one of these limited-edition supercars will be able to try out the car's race-inspired seating position.