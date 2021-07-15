/>
Aston Martin Valhalla is a gorgeous hybrid supercar

The production Valhalla marries a twin-turbo V8 with two electric motors for a total of 937 horsepower.

Daniel Golson
The production version of the Aston Martin Valhalla supercar is here.

In place of the concept's V6 is a twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft.

It's paired with two electric motors for a total of 937 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

The Valhalla will hit 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and it has an electric range of 9 miles.

The styling looks even more complex (and even better) than that of the concept.

It features active aerodynamic elements like the spoiler at the rear.

The Valhalla uses F1-derived suspension tech and has specially designed tires.

Aston is targeting a Nurburgring lap time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

We don't yet know how much the Valhalla will cost or when it will go on sale.

Keep clicking through to see more of the production Valhalla.

