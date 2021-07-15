Aston Martin Valhalla is a gorgeous hybrid supercar

The production Valhalla marries a twin-turbo V8 with two electric motors for a total of 937 horsepower.
The production version of the Aston Martin Valhalla supercar is here.
In place of the concept's V6 is a twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft.
It's paired with two electric motors for a total of 937 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.
The Valhalla will hit 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and it has an electric range of 9 miles.
The styling looks even more complex (and even better) than that of the concept.
It features active aerodynamic elements like the spoiler at the rear.
The Valhalla uses F1-derived suspension tech and has specially designed tires.
Aston is targeting a Nurburgring lap time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds.
We don't yet know how much the Valhalla will cost or when it will go on sale.
