Apple reportedly dismissed over 200 employees from Project Titan

James Martin/CNET

Apple cut more than 200 employees from its self-driving car program Project Titan this week, a report said Thursday.

The dismissals are viewed internally as anticipated restructuring under the mysterious program's relatively new leadership, according to CNBC, which cited anonymous sources. The restructuring will also see some employees move to different parts of the Cupertino, California, company.

Last summer, ex-Tesla Model 3 production boss Doug Field returned to former employer Apple to work with Project Titan lead Bob Mansfield.

An Apple spokesperson acknowledged the layoffs to CNBC, noting that it still thinks "there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems."

The company confirmed the CNBC statement via email, but declined to add further comment.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen reportedly poached Alexander Hitzinger from Project Titan to lead technical development for its commercial vehicles division along with its self-driving car and mobility-as-a-service programs.