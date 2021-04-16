Former Apple engineer will lead Hyundai's new mobility group

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai in the past made its intentions clear to expand from automobiles to much more. Think mobility services -- even flying taxi pods. Now, the South Korean company has someone to lead such a division in Chang-Hyeon Song, a former Apple and Microsoft engineer. The company named Song to the post on Friday, and he will oversee all things related to a new mobility unit inside the company.

Specifically, all areas related to transportation-as-a-service, or TaaS, will fall in Song's lap. He will handle building out strategies for every aspect of future global mobility services. Song will also look at collaboration with other companies in the spaces in which Hyundai aims to compete, whether it be autonomous cars or electric scooters. Who knows?

The former tech engineer will further work to streamline Hyundai's current mobility businesses and integrate anything new that comes along. Basically, it sounds like Song will be a busy person for the foreseeable future. The automaker currently works on a number of projects in the wider mobility space, from a partnership with Motional, for self-driving cars, to Uber, as it hashes out plans for a flying taxi service. Hyundai thinks it could have passengers in these so-called flying cars this decade. Hell, the automaker will even dabble in walking cars for the moon, which shows how far-out those inside Hyundai are thinking.