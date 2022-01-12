Apple Car rumors inspire Korean battery manufacturers to form task force

CNET

Apple Car rumors just won't die, and maybe there's a truth living somewhere. At least that's what it looks like based on a report published on Wednesday by 9 to 5 Mac, which claims that South Korean battery manufacturers have formed an Apple Car task force.

The idea of a multicorporation task force being formed to court Apple's business is gutsy, but it may not be without its merits. See, word 'round the campfire is that Apple has had visits with several battery suppliers in the last month, presumably with the goal of locking down a supplier for a pack of its own design.

Apple is rumored to be looking to South Korea for a number of its components, but it's not clear how many of those will be off-the-shelf, and how many will be custom. Knowing Apple's love of bespoke stuff in its other devices, we'd bank on the latter, but only time will tell.

What do you think? Will we ever see an Apple Car, or will the rumor mill just keep on churning? Let us know in the comments.