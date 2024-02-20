Apollo Go Review: An Entry-Level Scooter With High-End Features

The $1,199 Apollo Go fulfills the demand for a compact yet efficient scooter suitable for daily commuting. Many scooters try to blend compactness with power and long-distance capability but often compromise style and safety features. The Go excels in finding a perfect balance between all of these factors.

The Go is an excellent, entry-level scooter for beginners with a simple learning curve, but it's also a portable, practical option for experienced riders.

First impressions out of the box

The scooter was thoughtfully packaged, and I could easily view the entire scooter by opening the box from the side rather than the top. This enables users to taking note of the scooter's connections and placement when removing it. The complete scooter is sandwiched between two foam pieces, shielded by plastic for protection.

View of the Go once the top foam is removed. Joseph Kaminski

The Go ships with a comprehensive toolkit in an Apollo-branded case, and it features individual Allen keys rather than the common knife-style tool that ships with most scooters. Additionally, the package includes spare screws, a set of replacement handlebar tips for protecting the LED signal lights and a small hand pump.

While documentation is provided, the scooter only required placing the handlebars in the stem and inserting six hex screws for assembly. The scooter shipped with a charge, so I could immediately sync it with the required Apollo iOS/Android app and go through the introduction video.

Folding latch accompanied by a rubber strap for enhanced security. Joseph Kaminski

Features

Apollo provides scooters tailored to various needs and preferences, ranging from the top-of-the-line Apollo Pro to the swift Apollo Phantom and now to the Apollo Go. The Go features three-speed levels powered by dual 350-watt motors, with a top speed of 28 mph, boasting a lightweight build of 46 pounds and offering a range of approximately 20 to 30 miles on a single charge. The Go is fitted with an airflow suspension comprised of spring and rubber. In addition, the 9-inch self-healing tires also help smooth out the ride.

Key highlights of the Go include its innovative folding mechanism for easy portability with less wiggle, and the added safety band surrounding the locking latch while the scooter is upright. These are small but welcome improvements on even some of the higher-tier competitors.

Riding through Central Park. Joseph Kaminski

The Go can support a max payload of 265 pounds, an improvement from the 220 pounds that was a de-facto industry standard a few years back. The battery powering the GO is UL Certified with a battery management system that provides over 20 protective features -- from safeguards against overcharging to resilience against temperature extremes. This all translates to: it's safe to bring in your home. The battery should take about 6 hours to fully charge. The water resistance rating is IP66, which is excellent for an entry-level scooter.

Apollo Go folded. Joseph Kaminski

The Go's premium appearance and feel draws inspiration from earlier Apollo models, and these touches are evident in features such as the handlebar signal lights and the rubberized deck. The LED display and Quad Lock mount resembles those on the Apollo Pro, and users can stick their phone directly to the mount -- using the supplied adhesive -- to use as the display. You can lock the scooter from the Apollo app, making it impossible to ride, though it's still able to be carried. The app is also able to estimate how much battery life will remain upon reaching your destination while also enabling tasks such as firmware updates and settings adjustments.

Two other features reminiscent of the Pro are the light running down the steering tube (separate from the headlight), which is great for making the Go more visible, and the rear of the scooter also has an integrated LED tail/signal light. Another Pro feature I would have liked to have seen is the electric horn; however, the Go ships with a bell. I'm pleased that the Go has followed suit with one feature the Pro has: the front and rear regenerative brakes. The Go also has a rear drum brake. If you're looking to park the scooter, the kickstand is thicker than you'd normally see on a scooter this size.

The handlebar and rear signal lights remain visible even in daylight. Joseph Kaminski

Performance

Joseph Kaminski

Quad Lock mount and phone display. Apollo

While New York is in the midst of winter, we still managed to squeeze in some miles navigating city streets and tackling the hills and curves of Central Park. When testing scooters, I ask my girlfriend or son put in some miles in to see how the vehicle performs with a lighter rider. I also take it out myself to see how it performs with a close-to-max rider. Given that freezing weather affects battery performance the fastest we could travel was in gear 3, and we got about 17 miles with 32% battery remaining. I was impressed with the scooter's acceleration, even on inclines, especially considering I'm not a light rider. Since it's a commuter scooter, expect the deck to be narrow/short compared with the big boys, but I was able to stand securely without feeling uncomfortable.

The Go handled well on turns and felt familiar to its other Apollo siblings. I plan to get more miles in and update this post once the weather improves.

Should you buy it?

The Apollo is an entry-level scooter that doesn't look or feel like one. If you're looking for a new way to commute and want to do it in style, look no further than the Go. It's still early, but the Go might be a top contender for the best entry-level scooter for 2024.

It's entirely plausible that Apollo is eyeing Unagi's market share with the introduction of the Go. All orders placed should start shipping in March 2024.