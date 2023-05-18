Apollo Phantom v3 Review: Powerful, Stylish and Futureproof

The $2,099 Apollo Phantom v3 electric scooter is quite impressive for both its performance and sleek design. But if the price is scary, consider that Apollo has also made the last two versions of the Phantom upgradeable, future-proofing your purchase. That continues with the Phantom v3, so you get plenty of power and features now, and the option to potentially upgrade when version 4 rolls out.

The Apollo Phantom v3 stands out for its balance of power and performance. Equipped with a 52-volt, 23.4-amp-hour battery and dual 1,200-watt motors, this scooter provides an impressive top speed of 38 mph (61 km/h) in top gear and just about 41 mph (65 km/h) in Ludo mode (short for ludicrous). A full recharge takes about 12 hours with a standard charger. The Phantom has two charging ports, though, so you can cut that charge time in half with a second charger.

The v3 handled well on my daily commutes riding through New York City's Central Park on flat runs and inclines. It also cornered very well, and I felt stable the entire time. It's rated to travel approximately 40 miles on a full charge, but I would get closer to 26. That's likely because of my size (XXL) and preference for traveling at top speed. Hitting 40 miles might be possible with smaller riders at a slower speed on level terrain.

The Phantom v3 has a rubber-coated deck Joseph Kaminski

The Phantom V3 incorporates responsive dual-disc brakes and battery-charging regenerative brakes, providing riders with reliable and precise stopping. I found using the regen alone good enough at my size, but if you want to come to a quick stop without sliding out, use the front brake along with the regen to prevent the back tire from locking up.

The scooter is constructed from high-quality aluminum for durability and to keep it as lightweight as possible. It still weighs a hefty 77 pounds but can support up to 300 pounds. The deck is long, comfortable and covered in rubber to give it some extra grip. And you don't have to remove the rubber cover to access the screws on the deck -- a nice touch. It has quad shocks, two in the front and two in the back. Combined with the scooter's 10-inch pneumatic tires, it makes for a smooth ride.

Photo of disc brakes and suspension Joseph Kaminski

The front and rear fenders do a good job at keeping moisture off riders, so some rain or a puddle or two won't be a problem. However, the scooter is not designed to be submerged in water; it has an IP54 rating.

As for safety, the Phantom has you covered with lights in the deck to see what's on the road and a light mounted high on the handlebar, making you visible to cars. It even has signal lights and a bell. I do wish all electric scooters and bikes would move away from bells and use electric horns instead. A bell just doesn't cut it when you're riding at high speeds, and you need to be heard from farther away, through closed car windows.

Apollo has an iOS/Android app that allows you to connect a phone to the scooter to change settings, ride modes and how lightly or aggressively you want it to accelerate. With the app, you can also navigate to your destination, record trips, get dynamic range estimates and adjust the regenerative braking. The app also provides firmware updates to keep the scooter running smoothly. You can even put the scooter in "park," which uses the scooter's motor to create resistance, making the scooter impossible to ride.

Display in direct sunlight Joseph Kaminski

In case you don't want to use the app, the Phantom v3 has a center-mounted, user-friendly display that provides essential ride information at a glance, such as time up, ride mode and speed. The only knock is it can be hard to see in bright sunlight.

Current Phantom owners can purchase upgrade kits for the original Phantom and version 2 to add the new features of the Phantom v3. The $399 upgrade kit includes a new display (larger with a faster refresh rate), regenerative and acceleration thumb throttles, an M1 controller that generates 25 amps of power per motor (for a higher top speed and faster acceleration) and a battery adapter. There is also an installation video so you can handle the process yourself. However, there are still some small but distinguishable cosmetic differences you'll notice when riding.

Spending over $2,000 can seem like a large investment, but considering the upgrade possibilities, you won't be left behind.