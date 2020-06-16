Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets Chevy Corvette gear

Chevrolet/Twitter

Some of the hype surrounding Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have died down, but the seemingly endless possibilities the game provides remain, well, endless.

Chevrolet wants in on the game's customization features and on Tuesday announced a collection of pretty awesome Corvette gear. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can take advantage of posters, shirt designs and a floor covering. Who doesn't need a Corvette Racing Jake logo poster for their Animal Crossing home? Or perhaps one of your villagers has a great love for America's sports car.

Rev up your #AnimalCrossing world with the ultimate 2020 #Corvette haven, complete with enough posters, gear and designs to excite even the most storied fans. Download these items at https://t.co/8WMOuhGbtI and don't forget to share with us what you did. pic.twitter.com/fSfcPG4pyg — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) June 16, 2020

For anyone who hasn't played the game, these designs are very intricate, and they take a lot of time to accomplish with simple dot artwork. So, hats off to the individuals at Chevy responsible for creating all of this gear.

In total, there are two different floor designs, two shirts, associated wallpaper and tiles and the supercool posters for your resident's home. In the video, Chevy supplemented this particular room with a race car bed (a very nice touch), some tires and a countertop that blends in perfectly with the entire design.

Everything has an associated QR code via Pinterest to make it nice and simple to bring the gear into your Animal Crossing island.