Tesla production 2021 Ford Bronco COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Coronavirus updates Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets Chevy Corvette gear

Want a Corvette shirt for your resident? Chevy has that and more covered.

Listen
- 01:03
Chevy Corvette Animal Crossing gear

This is pretty neat.

 Chevrolet/Twitter

Some of the hype surrounding Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have died down, but the seemingly endless possibilities the game provides remain, well, endless.

Chevrolet wants in on the game's customization features and on Tuesday announced a collection of pretty awesome Corvette gear. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can take advantage of posters, shirt designs and a floor covering. Who doesn't need a Corvette Racing Jake logo poster for their Animal Crossing home? Or perhaps one of your villagers has a great love for America's sports car.

For anyone who hasn't played the game, these designs are very intricate, and they take a lot of time to accomplish with simple dot artwork. So, hats off to the individuals at Chevy responsible for creating all of this gear.

In total, there are two different floor designs, two shirts, associated wallpaper and tiles and the supercool posters for your resident's home. In the video, Chevy supplemented this particular room with a race car bed (a very nice touch), some tires and a countertop that blends in perfectly with the entire design.

Everything has an associated QR code via Pinterest to make it nice and simple to bring the gear into your Animal Crossing island.

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Most radical Vette yet?

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Radically better, here's...
5:23