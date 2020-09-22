The American RV industry fell off a cliff, but now it's bouncing back

Blacksford

America is in a pretty rough place right now, both financially and from a public health standpoint, but that isn't stopping people from going out and buying or renting RVs and undertaking their great American road trip.

According to a report published Tuesday by Reuters, the RV industry is seeing a dramatic increase in sales after the initial plummet at the start of the COVID-19 crisis -- aka the mythical V-shaped recovery. Why, though? It's not as though new RVs are cheap.

Well, it's likely for the same reasons that basically all other outdoor activities have seen sales surges since coronavirus reared its ugly head: It's a way to get outside and to travel without having to be close to people you don't know.

Despite being shut down for two months, the RV industry (which is centered in and around Indiana) expects to hit sales of over 400,000 units by the end of the year. That represents a 4.5% increase over 2019's numbers.

