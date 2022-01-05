Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Amazon to bring FireTV to 2022 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator

Jeep's honeymoon period as the only automaker with FireTV is over, it seems, but that's good news for consumers.

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

Jeep's decision to integrate Amazon's FireTV into its Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee models gave it a big leg up on much of the competition when it came to in-car entertainment. Now though, according to an announcement made by Amazon on Wednesday, Jeep's period of exclusivity is at an end.

That's because Amazon is also working with Ford and Lincoln to put FireTV into 2022 Explorers and Navigators, and given just how dang good the Navigator already is as a luxury SUV, this is some pretty good news (especially if you just can't get over the way the Wagoneers look).

The system integration looks very similar in practice to the one that Jeep has, which, I suppose, is kind of the point. The system will respond to Alexa voice commands and feature the same extensive content library for your rear-seat passengers to enjoy.

Interestingly, the phrasing of Amazon's press release also hints at other FireTV integrations to come. Given the recent announcement from Honda that it would be switching over to an Android-based operating system, we wouldn't be surprised to see FireTV in the Odyssey or the Pilot in the future.

2022 Lincoln Navigator freshens up with mild changes inside and out

