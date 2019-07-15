Prime Day 2019: Get your purchases delivered to your car with Amazon Key

It's Amazon Prime Day, that joyous occasion where all our consumer dreams come true. And thanks to Amazon Key, you can have your new goodies delivered right to your car's trunk, using your vehicle's connected services.
If you own one of the Amazon Key compatible vehicles (scroll down for the full list), simply park your car in a publicly accessible area within two blocks of the delivery address. The Amazon Key app will send you a notification when your package is out for delivery, and Amazon verifies that the driver is at the right car before remotely unlocking it. After delivery, the driver locks the vehicle, and you get a final notification that the car is secure and delivery is complete.
That said, not all items can be delivered to your car. Third-party goods, items weighing over 50 pounds, items that exceed 26x21x16 inches and packages that require a signature aren't eligible for this service. Amazon Key also isn't available everywhere, but it is in most major metropolitan areas.
Amazon Key is available with OnStar-equipped Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet and GMC cars, Volvo cars with On-Call, Lincoln Way-enabled Lincoln vehicles and Ford Connect-equipped Ford models.
Buick (with OnStar subscription)
2015-2017 Verano
2015-2017 Regal
2015-2019 Encore
2015-2019 Lacrosse
2015-2019 Enclave
2016-2019 Cascada
2016-2019 Envision
2017-2019 Regal GS
2018-2019 Regal Sportback
2018-2019 Lacrosse Avenir
2018-2020 Enclave Avenir
2019 Regal Avenir
2020 Encore GX
Cadillac (with OnStar subscription)
2015-2019 ATS
2015-2019 CTS
2015-2019 Escalade
2015-2016 ELR
2015-2019 XTS
2015-2016 SRX
2016-2019 ATS-V
2016-2017 CT6
2016-2019 CTS-V
2017 CT6 Plug-In
2017-2019 XT5
2019 CT6-V
2019 XT4
2020 CT4-V (coming soon)
2020 CT5-V (coming soon)
2020 XT6 (coming soon)
Chevrolet (with OnStar subscription)
2015-2016 SS
2015-2019 Impala
2015-2019 Corvette
2015-2019 Cruze
2015-2019 Malibu
2015-2019 Sonic
2015-2019 Spark
2015-2019 Volt
2015-2019 Camaro
2015-2019 Colorado
2015-2020 Silverado HD
2015-2019 Silverado
2015-2019 Suburban
2015-2019 Tahoe
2015-2019 Equinox
2015-2019 Traverse
2015-2019 Trax
2017-2019 Bolt
2019 Blazer
GMC (with OnStar subscription)
2015-2020 Acadia
2015-2019 Canyon
2015-2019 Sierra
2015-2020 Sierra HD
2015-2019 Terrain
2015-2019 Yukon
Volvo (with On Call subscription)
2015-2016 S80
2015-2016 V70
2015-2016 XC70
2016-2019 XC90
2017-2019 V90
2017-2019 S90
2018-2019 XC60
2019 S60
2019 V60
2019 XC40
Lincoln (with Lincoln Way connected)
2018-2019 Continental
2018-2019 MKZ
2018-2019 MKC
2018 MKX
2018-2019 Navigator
2019 Nautilus
2019-2020 Aviator
Ford (with Ford Pass connected)
2017-2019 Escape
2017-2019 Fusion
2017-2018 Fusion Hybrid
2017 GT
2018-2019 EcoSport
2018-2019 Expedition
2018-2020 Explorer
2018-2019 F-150
2018-2019 Mustang
2019 Edge
2019 Ranger
2019 F-Series Super Duty
