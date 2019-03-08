Alfa Romeo launches a recall of 60,000 Giulias and Stelvios

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Alfa Romeo is issuing a recall for the 2017-2019 Giulia and Stelvio models that stems from a problem with the vehicle's adaptive cruise control system. The recall affects about 60,000 vehicles around the globe.

The problem with the adaptive cruise control is that under certain very specific conditions within a very narrow margin of wheelspin, the Alfa's system can freak out a little and not want to shut itself off with a tap of the brakes. The vehicle may also accelerate above the set cruise control speed. That sounds terrifying, I know, but it's not as bad as it seems.

If a vehicle's cruise control system goes into this failure mode, the system will still respond to a prolonged press of the brake pedal to get it to shut off, and Alfa's parent company Fiat Chrysler reportedly still hasn't received any reports of injury or incidents with vehicles owned by the public.

You're probably asking yourself how anyone found the error if nobody that owns the car has reported it. Representatives from FCA tell us that an employee discovered the flaw during a test drive, and on further investigation, the company opted to launch the recall.

Owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified sometime next month, and FCA urges customers to refrain from using their adaptive cruise control until their vehicle has been serviced for the recall.