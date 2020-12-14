Alfa Romeo 4C Spider signs off with 33 Stradale Tributo edition

Enlarge Image Alfa Romeo

It's the end of the road for a very lovely car: the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. On Monday, the Italian marque announced a final special edition for the sports car that marks the end of production for North America. The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo serves as a send-off for the sports car we've loved for many years.

As the name suggests, it honors the legendary 1967 33 Stradale, and Alfa Romeo plans to build 33 examples for the US, Canada and Mexico combined. It'll surely make for a future collectible. To celebrate the car, and its links to the 33 Stradale, the special 4C Spider wears a shade of Rosso Villa d'Este tri-coat paint, exclusive to this car, and a set of gray-gold rotary-dial wheels. Inside, a combination of black and tan "tobacco" colors wash over the cabin, but the best part is the exposed carbon fiber monocoque finished in red. It looks really great, honestly. A commemorative plaque also features on the dashboard and running boards.

Aside from the exclusive touches, Alfa Romeo plans to toss in a lot of typically optional equipment as standard for this limited-edition car. The Akrapovic dual-mode center-mounted exhaust, race-tuned suspension, bi-xenon headlamps, battery charger, car cover, suede/leather seats and carbon fiber halo, rear wing and Italian flag mirror caps are all standard. Not that Alfa Romeos are about value, but another 4C with identical specs would cost a lot more than the $81,590 price the 33 Stradale Tributo wears. That includes a $1,595 destination charge.

When you pick up your 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo, Alfa will also present to you a matching and numbered history book that tells the story of the 4C concept and is journey to production in Modena, Italy. Reservations are open now, so it's best to contact a dealer quickly for this one.

