This is the final production run for the 4C Spider in North America.
It's the end of the line for the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider.
This 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo edition is the last one for North America.
Limited to 33 cars, it honors the 1967 33 Stradale.
Alfa Romeo gave it numerous exclusive touches to help us say goodbye.
The carbon fiber monocoque is finished in red, which is really amazing.
Black and tan cover the rest of the interior.
The wheels are a gray-gold mix in the classic rotary style.
Even the paint is exclusive.
Prices start at just over $81,000.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo.
Discuss: Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo marks the end of the sports car
