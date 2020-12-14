Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo marks the end of the sports car

This is the final production run for the 4C Spider in North America.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

It's the end of the line for the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

This 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo edition is the last one for North America.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

Limited to 33 cars, it honors the 1967 33 Stradale.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo gave it numerous exclusive touches to help us say goodbye.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

The carbon fiber monocoque is finished in red, which is really amazing.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

Black and tan cover the rest of the interior.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

The wheels are a gray-gold mix in the classic rotary style.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

Even the paint is exclusive.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

Prices start at just over $81,000.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo
Alfa Romeo
