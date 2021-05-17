Alfa Romeo 4C becomes a stunningly retro Abarth 1000 SP recreation

Enlarge Image Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo welcomed back a legend on Friday in the reborn Abarth 1000 SP, thanks to the help of a donor 4C sports car. After 55 years, the Italian marque decided to recreate the iconic, limited-run sports car with looks meant to faithfully honor the original. Overall, the guys and gals at Alfa did a great job, I'd say.

The original 1000 SP used a Fiat engine to power itself to various motorsport victories, but this time around, it uses the 4C's 1.7-liter turbo-four, which is delightful nonetheless, so no issues there. All the running gear also remains on loan from a 4C, since it's the design the company focused on most. The front fascia adopts the small, circular headlights that integrate into the flowing and mighty tall bodywork around the wheel arches. An Abarth badge and large hood vent sit front and center, just like the original car.

It's a shame modern cars require such tall beltlines, but it's in the name of safety. The modern 1000 SP loses some of its dainty charm in the side and rear profile, simply because cars these days are chunky things. In fact, the 2021 model looks hilariously large. That's all right, though, because it does its darndest to stay faithful to the 1966 model. A roll bar above the cockpit also stays true to the original car.

Alfa Romeo didn't say if it plans to sell many, if any, of the recreated 1000 SP sports cars, but it does plan to debut the car this fall.