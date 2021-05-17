Abarth 1000 SP reborn as a retro-licious Alfa Romeo 4C

So far, this is the only one that exists.

Abarth 1000 SP
1 of 4
Alfa Romeo

The Abarth 1000 SP returns with help from the Alfa Romeo 4C.

Abarth 1000 SP
2 of 4
Alfa Romeo

The brand created only this one car to honor the 1966 Abarth 1000.

Abarth 1000 SP
3 of 4
Alfa Romeo

It's a pretty faithful recreation.

Abarth 1000 SP
4 of 4
Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo will debut the car this fall, but it's not clear if it plans to sell any of them.

