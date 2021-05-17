Abarth 1000 SP reborn as a retro-licious Alfa Romeo 4C

So far, this is the only one that exists.
The Abarth 1000 SP returns with help from the Alfa Romeo 4C.
The brand created only this one car to honor the 1966 Abarth 1000.
It's a pretty faithful recreation.
Alfa Romeo will debut the car this fall, but it's not clear if it plans to sell any of them.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.