Acura Recalls TLX Sedans Because Robots May Have Destroyed Their Tires

We've covered some extremely large recalls in the past, spanning millions of cars across several different models. But not every recall is some massive undertaking -- in fact, in Acura's case, its latest recall is rather small, but it's still worth your attention.

Acura has issued a recall for 19 examples of the 2022 Acura TLX sport sedan. All 19 recalled vehicles have the same build date: Sept. 1, 2022. According to the recall documents filed with NHTSA, of the 19 vehicles in this recall, it's believed that 18 (95%) carry the defect.

The problem comes from the car's Bridgestone tires. The tires themselves are not at fault, but rather, one of the robots in charge of sorting and loading tires may have inadvertent cuts or tears in the bead area, which is where the tire sits against the wheel rim. A damaged tire bead can compromise the tire's integrity, allowing air to escape or for the tire to damage itself further. Any issues with a tire like this could very well lead to loss of control or a crash if the tire deflates rapidly.

In the NHTSA report, Acura notes that it has not received any warranty claims or field reports regarding these damaged tires, nor does it know of any injuries or crashes related to the defect. Honda was only informed of Bridgestone's faulty robot in early November, and the automaker decided to initiate a voluntary recall in late December.

Fixing the issue is as easy as -- believe it or not -- changing a tire. Owners will have to take their vehicles back to the dealer, where technicians will inspect all four tires. If any tires within the affected date range are found, they'll be replaced. To remedy the issue at the source, Bridgestone has since replaced its questionable robot with a human.