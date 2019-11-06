Good news, Acura RDX owners: You get Android Auto now

Acura

The third-generation Acura RDX didn't play nice with smartphones running Android, but that changes as of this week.

The Japanese luxury brand said on Monday that Android Auto is now rolling out to all 2019 and 2020 RDX vehicles via an over-the-air software update. The update is free, before you ask. All owners need to do is navigate to the home screen and begin the process. The RDX will download the update in the background while the owner motors around or even while it's turned off.

Important note in the process: The owner needs to initially fire up the RDX to start the update. After that, it can be off or running to complete the download -- the crossover's onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi system will take it from there.

The third generation of Acura's popular crossover launched with standard Apple CarPlay support last year, but not until now has the brand has catered to those using Android-powered phones. Neither system is wireless, however.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto got big updates this year to coincide with operating system updates for the smartphones that run iOS and Android. Android Auto, in particular, looks snazzier than ever with an optional dark mode and overall better operating logistics on the screen.

Those looking at the RDX will face a $38,595 starting price, which includes a $995 destination charge.