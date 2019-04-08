Acura MDX recalled due to possible taillight malfunction

Acura

Acura is recalling more than 323,000 MDX crossovers in the United States due to the potential of leaky taillight assemblies. Vehicles from model years 2014 through 2019 are affected, according to the automaker's official statement Monday.

In addition to the 323,000 affected vehicles in the United States, The Washington Post reports an additional 37,000 or so are located in other markets. That brings the total number to more than 360,000 worldwide.

"Due to a body variation in tailgate manufacturing, the rear tailgate lid light seals may deform and allow water to leak into the light assemblies," Acura said in a statement. Should this happen, the water can find its way to electrical components, and cause the taillights to malfunction.

Acura says its dealers will replace the gasket seals on the affected vehicles, and if necessary, replace the faulty light assemblies and their associated wiring subharnesses. As with all recalls, the repair work will be performed free of charge.

The automaker says MDX owners will be notified by mail beginning early next month. To see if your car is affected by this -- or any other -- recall, head over to our how-to guide on checking for a car recall to find out (don't worry, it's a breeze).