2019 Acura MDX adds new features and an A-Spec model

Following the RDX, the 2019 MDX is the second Acura SUV to add an A-Spec appearance package.
Exterior tweaks for the A-Spec model include unique wheels, a new fascia and new exhaust tips.
Inside the cabin, the MDX A-Spec wears upgrades like unique gauges, sport pedals and carbon fiber trim.
The MDX Advance also receives new, wider wheels for the 2019 model year.
The MDX's color palette expands to a total of nine different choices.
Blue Apex Pearl will be an A-Spec-exclusive paint color.
The 2019 MDX Advance also gets new wood interior trim.
Second-row captain's chairs with a pass-through become optional on the 2019 MDX.
The A-Spec's interior can be dressed up with black or red leather, with Alcantara inserts.
The 2019 Acura MDX is on sale now, with prices ranging from $45,295 to $61,045.