2019 Acura MDX adds new features and an A-Spec model

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec

Following the RDX, the 2019 MDX is the second Acura SUV to add an A-Spec appearance package.

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec

Exterior tweaks for the A-Spec model include unique wheels, a new fascia and new exhaust tips.

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec

Inside the cabin, the MDX A-Spec wears upgrades like unique gauges, sport pedals and carbon fiber trim.

2019 Acura MDX Advance

The MDX Advance also receives new, wider wheels for the 2019 model year.

2019 Acura MDX Advance

The MDX's color palette expands to a total of nine different choices.

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec

Blue Apex Pearl will be an A-Spec-exclusive paint color.

2019 Acura MDX Advance

The 2019 MDX Advance also gets new wood interior trim.

2019 Acura MDX Advance

Second-row captain's chairs with a pass-through become optional on the 2019 MDX.

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec

The A-Spec's interior can be dressed up with black or red leather, with Alcantara inserts.

2019 Acura MDX Advance

The 2019 Acura MDX is on sale now, with prices ranging from $45,295 to $61,045.

