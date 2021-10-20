Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Acura is throwing its logo back into Formula 1 at the US GP

This will be the first time we've seen the pointy A in over a decade.

This marks the first time that we've seen an Acura logo on an F1 car in over a decade.

It's been a hot minute -- or rather, over a decade -- since we last saw the Acura logo on a Formula 1 car, but on Wednesday, the company announced it'll be back as an F1 sponsor for this weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Honda's fancy, performance-oriented kissin' cousin is also slapping its logo on the driving suits and helmets of Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as well as those of Team AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuiki Tsunoda.

The last time we saw Acura logos on an F1 car was back in 2007 during the Canadian Grand Prix with drivers Rubens Barrichello and Jensen Button. Before that, it was on the visors of Honda F1 drivers from 1989 through 1992, including those of legends Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, and at both the US and Canadian Grands Prix.

Acura has been taking performance increasingly seriously of late with the reintroduction of its way-more-than-an-appearance-package Type S line of vehicles and the excellent NSX hybrid supercar.

