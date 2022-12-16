2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Puts Out 500 HP on the Dot

The 2024 Ford Mustang debuted at this year's Detroit Auto Show. One of the biggest changes for the next-generation Mustang is the introduction of the track-ready Dark Horse trim, which promised "about" 500 horsepower at the vehicle's debut. Now we have the actual power figures, and yep, Ford was spot-on with its estimate.

Ford this week announced that the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will produce 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. That makes the Dark Horse's V8 the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 that the automaker currently produces. If you want something spicier, you'll have to reach for something with a Shelby badge.

In order to help facilitate this power generation, Ford zhuzhed up its 5.0-liter V8 in a number of ways. The Dark Horse sports a different crankshaft, forged connecting rods and beefier camshafts. Considering how track driving can be a real bear on an engine, these improvements should have the V8 singing sweetly as owners constantly bang the tachometer's needle against redline.

Ford also delivered horsepower figures for its other 2024 Mustangs. The GT's V8 puts out 480 hp and 415 lb-ft, but the automaker's optional active performance exhaust bumps that up to 486 hp. Whether you opt for a six-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic transmission, the output remains the same.

At the other end of the lineup, we have the base Mustang EcoBoost. Its 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine puts out 315 hp and 350 lb-ft. It, too, offers an optional performance exhaust, but it doesn't appear to change the output.

The 2024 Ford Mustang goes on sale in the summer of 2023. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it should arrive just ahead of when the car goes on sale.