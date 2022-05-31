2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition Is a More Rugged Hybrid SUV

Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid gets a bit more adventure-ready with the debut of the new Woodland Edition trim level.
Designed for light off-roading, the Woodland Edition features a TRD-tuned suspension and all-terrain tires.
Woodland Edition models are available with Midnight Black Metallic (shown here), Cavalry Blue and Ice Cap exterior paint.
These appear to be the same 18-inch alloy wheels with Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain Tires as the nonhybrid RAV4 TRD Off-Road package.
The RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is, according to Toyota, the brand's first hybrid model to get the off-road special-edition treatment.
Black badges, black mudflaps and roof rack crossbars round out the exterior changes.
A 120-volt inverter located in the rear hatch area can power devices and small household appliances when picnicking or camping.
Inside, shoppers will find all-weather floor and cargo mats with molded-in Woodland Edition graphics.
Aside from the styling and suspension upgrades, the Woodland Edition leaves the RAV4 Hybrid's electrified powertrain intact and unaltered.
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition hits dealerships this fall.