2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition Is a More Rugged Hybrid SUV

The RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is the brand's first hybrid model to get the off-road special edition treatment.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid gets a bit more adventure-ready with the debut of the new Woodland Edition trim level.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Designed for light off-roading, the Woodland Edition features a TRD-tuned suspension and all-terrain tires.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Woodland Edition models are available with Midnight Black Metallic (shown here), Cavalry Blue and Ice Cap exterior paint.  

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
These appear to be the same 18-inch alloy wheels with Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain Tires as the nonhybrid RAV4 TRD Off-Road package.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
The RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is, according to Toyota, the brand's first hybrid model to get the off-road special-edition treatment.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Black badges, black mudflaps and roof rack crossbars round out the exterior changes.  

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
A 120-volt inverter located in the rear hatch area can power devices and small household appliances when picnicking or camping.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Inside, shoppers will find all-weather floor and cargo mats with molded-in Woodland Edition graphics.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Aside from the styling and suspension upgrades, the Woodland Edition leaves the RAV4 Hybrid's electrified powertrain intact and unaltered.  

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition hits dealerships this fall. 

