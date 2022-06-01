Toyota Corolla Loses Manual Transmission and Apex Edition for 2023

Toyota announced a number of updates for the 2023 Corolla lineup on Wednesday, but a few notable items didn't make the cut. The sporty-ish Apex Edition will go away for 2023, and Toyota will no longer offer a manual transmission in any Corolla -- well, except for the GR.

The Corolla's standard engine is a 2.0-liter I4 with 169 horsepower and a continuously variable transmission. Previously, SE and XSE grades were offered with a six-speed manual gearbox -- complete with rev-matching, even -- but a Toyota spokesperson confirmed this will go away. "All Corolla models will be AT only for 2023," the spokesperson said.

As for the Apex, it's making an exit for 2023, but don't put the final nail in its coffin just yet. "Corolla Apex will pause for MY 2023," Toyota's spokesperson confirmed, saying the company will provide an "update on plans for this model at a later date." Maybe something a bit saucier than the current Apex to properly compete with the Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen Golf GTI? Here's hoping.

The volume Corolla models get a whole bunch of improvements for 2023, including better safety tech, an all-wheel drive option for the hybrid and more. Read all about them here, and look for the updated Corollas to hit dealers in the coming months.