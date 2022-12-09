2023 Subaru WRX Gets a $1,500 Price Hike Across the Board

If you bought the latest generation of Subaru WRX when it launched as a 2022 model, you're in luck. Subaru has just released pricing information for the 2023 model, and while virtually nothing has changed, the price has gone up a fair bit.

The 2023 Subaru WRX starts at $31,625 for a base model with a 6-speed manual transmission, including $1,020 in destination charges. This represents a $1,525 price hike over the 2022 model -- the car itself is $1,500 more expensive, while the destination charge rises by $25. You can swap out the stick for a continuously variable transmission, which bumps the base-model price to $33,475. This trim level comes standard with two USB-A ports, keyless entry and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen; opt for the CVT, and you also get Subaru's EyeSight safety suite.

The next step up is the WRX Premium, which will set you back $34,125 with a stick or $36,175 with the CVT. This trim adds larger alloy wheels, summer tires, a rear spoiler, LED fog lights, automatic headlights, push-button start, better seat fabric, dual-zone climate control and rear USB-A ports. The infotainment system also grows to 11.6 inches. Picking the CVT on this trim also adds a transmission oil cooler.

If you're feeling fancy, there's the $38,515 WRX Limited ($40,765 with the CVT). Here, you'll find steering-responsive LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring, Ultrasuede-trimmed front and rear seats, a 10-way power driver's seat, a moonroof and embedded navigation. Pick the CVT on this trim, and reverse automatic braking gets thrown into the mix, too.

At the tippy-top of the lineup is the $44,415 WRX GT. This trim is all about performance. Standard equipment grows to include three-mode adaptive dampers, individual drive-mode selections, Recaro sport front seats, unique wheels, summer tires and Subaru EyeSight. Sadly, it's a CVT-only affair, so if you want a manual, you'll have to pick a lesser trim.

No matter the model chosen, all WRX models come with the same powertrain. A 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 gas engine produces 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Check out the chart below for the full pricing breakdown between the 2023 WRX and its 2022 predecessor. We separated the destination charge from the trim prices to better highlight what's changed and where: