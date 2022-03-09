2022 Subaru WRX Looks Cool and Performs Just as Well

Subaru's latest WRX is excellent.
Now in its fifth generation, the Subaru WRX has long been the car for drivers who want some rally-inspired fun.
The best thing about the WRX is that it can still perform commuting duties like a champ.
This new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine pushes out 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Power goes down to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, and although you can get a continuously variable transmission, we don't recommend it.
For 2022 the WRX gets longer and wider. It's about 3 inches longer overall and 2 inches wider than last year's model.
The rear looks great with some sleek taillights, and we dig the larger grille up front.
The asymmetrical wheel arches have proven to be polarizing.
The steering has some heft, but it's not outrageously heavy at slow speeds.
The WRX does take an efficiency hit thanks to all-wheel drive when compared to its front-wheel-drive counterparts. We averaged 23.6 mpg during a week of testing.
The 2022 Subaru WRX starts at $30,100 including $995 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.