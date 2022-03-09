/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Subaru WRX Looks Cool and Performs Just as Well

Subaru's latest WRX is excellent.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio
2022 Subaru WRX
1 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Now in its fifth generation, the Subaru WRX has long been the car for drivers who want some rally-inspired fun.

2022 Subaru WRX
2 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The best thing about the WRX is that it can still perform commuting duties like a champ.

2022 Subaru WRX
3 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine pushes out 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Subaru WRX
4 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Power goes down to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, and although you can get a continuously variable transmission, we don't recommend it.

2022 Subaru WRX
5 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

For 2022 the WRX gets longer and wider. It's about 3 inches longer overall and 2 inches wider than last year's model. 

2022 Subaru WRX
6 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The rear looks great with some sleek taillights, and we dig the larger grille up front.

2022 Subaru WRX
7 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The asymmetrical wheel arches have proven to be polarizing. 

2022 Subaru WRX
8 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The steering has some heft, but it's not outrageously heavy at slow speeds.

2022 Subaru WRX
9 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The WRX does take an efficiency hit thanks to all-wheel drive when compared to its front-wheel-drive counterparts. We averaged 23.6 mpg during a week of testing.

2022 Subaru WRX
10 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2022 Subaru WRX starts at $30,100 including $995 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Subaru WRX
11 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
12 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
13 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
14 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
15 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
16 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
17 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
18 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
19 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
20 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
21 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
22 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX
23 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

43 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

More Galleries

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

27 Photos
Volkswagen's Retro ID Buzz Is Super Cute and Fully Electric

More Galleries

Volkswagen's Retro ID Buzz Is Super Cute and Fully Electric

76 Photos
2023 Ram Promaster Brings the Elbow Grease

More Galleries

2023 Ram Promaster Brings the Elbow Grease

45 Photos
2022 Acura MDX Type S Has Performance to Back Up Its Style

More Galleries

2022 Acura MDX Type S Has Performance to Back Up Its Style

62 Photos