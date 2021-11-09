2023 Subaru Solterra shows off one more time ahead of LA reveal

Subaru

Subaru is going electric with a little help from Toyota. Toyota's BZ4X electric SUV twin, the Subaru Solterra, is set for a reveal at the LA Auto Show next week on Nov. 17. But before then, Subaru wanted to tease the car one final time. The single shot attached shows the Solterra's front end from the side, and naturally, the SUV's playing in the dirt. This is a Subaru, after all.

The teaser doesn't leave a whole lot to the imagination, especially since we've seen the BZ4X completely revealed and in production spec. So far the Solterra isn't shaping up as a surprise, but it may include a few odds and ends to differentiate it a little bit from the Toyota. However, the all-wheel drive system is all Subaru's doing. Toyota even said so itself in the past when the two decided to collaborate on an electric vehicle platform. For however well the Solterra and BZ4X do off-road, we can thank Subaru primarily.

Even though Toyota showed off its version of this SUV already, we still don't have US-specific details on range, the battery sizes or anything like that. Thus, the Solterra's specs remain a mystery too. Globally, the SUV should do 300 miles, based on the WLTP cycle with a 71.4 kilowatt-hour battery. It's unclear if all of that will stick for the US, but it seems likely. Toyota plans to launch the BZ4X in the US next year, so we're likely approaching final details. Or perhaps Subaru will jump the gun and give us the details when the Solterra debuts next week. Regardless, both SUVs will be important stepping stones into the EV world for the Japanese automakers. We'll have all the details on the Solterra from the LA Auto Show next week, so stick around.