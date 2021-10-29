/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Toyota BZ4X electric SUV revealed

The compact SUV will be the first of Toyota's "Beyond Zero" electric cars launching in 2022.

Toyota BZ4X
1 of 25 Toyota

It looks a lot like the concept version. That's for better or worse.

Toyota BZ4X
2 of 25 Toyota
Toyota BZ4X
3 of 25 Toyota

The production details shared are for Japan and China to start.

Toyota BZ4X
4 of 25 Toyota

Expect a lot of the details to remain the same for the US.

Toyota BZ4X
5 of 25 Toyota

Here's the big deal: This steering wheel is for some markets. It's your typical wheel.

Toyota BZ4X
6 of 25 Toyota

This yoke-style wheel is for China! It's not clear which other countries will get this, but it includes a steer-by-wire system.

Toyota BZ4X
7 of 25 Toyota

The cabin still looks pretty good coming from the concept. In fact, it's almost identical.

Toyota BZ4X
8 of 25 Toyota

And here's the SUV's back seat.

Toyota BZ4X
9 of 25 Toyota

The BZ4X will land in the US in mid-2022.

Toyota BZ4X concept
10 of 25 Toyota

Keep scrolling for more of the electric SUV!

Toyota BZ4X concept
11 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-001
12 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-002
13 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-003
14 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-004
15 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-005
16 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-006
17 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-007
18 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-008
19 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-009
20 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-012
21 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-010
22 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-011
23 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-013
24 of 25 Toyota
toyota-bz4x-concept-014
25 of 25 Toyota

