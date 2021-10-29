Toyota BZ4X electric SUV revealed

The compact SUV will be the first of Toyota's "Beyond Zero" electric cars launching in 2022.
It looks a lot like the concept version. That's for better or worse.
The production details shared are for Japan and China to start.
Expect a lot of the details to remain the same for the US.
Here's the big deal: This steering wheel is for some markets. It's your typical wheel.
This yoke-style wheel is for China! It's not clear which other countries will get this, but it includes a steer-by-wire system.
The cabin still looks pretty good coming from the concept. In fact, it's almost identical.
And here's the SUV's back seat.
The BZ4X will land in the US in mid-2022.
