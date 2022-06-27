2023 Subaru Impreza Gets a $1,000 Price Bump

When Subaru unveiled the 2022 Impreza, the company held its prices steady from the 2021 model year. But that can't happen every single year, and so while the 2023 Impreza is unchanged in the new year, its price finally moved a bit.

Subaru this week unveiled pricing for the 2023 Impreza. Available in both sedan and five-door hatchback form, both variants use a 2.0-liter, flat-4 gas engine making 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. That motive force is sent to all four wheels by way of a continuously variable transmission on every trim, but a five-speed manual is offered on base trims, as well as the hatchback's Sport trim. The EPA rates the 2023 Impreza at 28 mpg city and 36 mpg highway with the CVT, with manual variants coming in 3 or 4 mpg lower.

A base 2023 Subaru Impreza will set you back $20,815 for a manual-transmission sedan or $21,315 for a manual hatchback, a bump of $1,060 over the 2022 model year. $1,000 of that comes from the car's price hike, while the remaining $60 comes as a result of a rising destination charge, from $960 to $1,020. That'll get you a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to keyless entry and, if equipped with the CVT, the EyeSight suite of active and passive driver aids. Swapping out the manual for the CVT will cost $1,300.

Stepping up to the Premium brings the price up to $24,215 for the sedan and $24,715 for the hatchback. This trim adds satellite radio, fog lights, heated front seats, a heated windshield and driver-selectable vehicle modes. The Sport adds sharper suspension tuning, unique black wheels, active torque vectoring, push-button start, an 8-inch infotainment screen and leather across various parts of the interior. That'll cost you $25,615 for the sedan (CVT-only), $25,015 for the manual hatchback and $26,115 for the CVT hatch.

At the top of the lineup is the Limited trim, which is only offered on the five-door hatchback. Coming in at $28,415, the Limited version adds LED headlights and running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, additional chrome trim, leather seats, a power driver's seat, automatic climate control, reverse automatic braking and blind-spot monitoring.

You can check out the full breakdown of the 2023 Subaru Impreza's updated pricing below. 2023 models should start arriving at dealerships this fall.