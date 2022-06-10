2023 Subaru Crosstrek Picks Up New Desert Khaki Special Edition

The Subaru Crosstrek is a solid compact SUV with an optional hybrid powertrain. Not only is it a good car, it's a good value, to boot. And while prices have risen a bit for the 2023 model year, it still represents an affordable way to pick up a shiny new car -- and there's even a Special Edition on offer.

Subaru this week unveiled pricing for the 2023 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid. The car is largely unchanged from last year with the exception of a new Special Edition trim. Base and Premium trims get their motive force from a 2.0-liter flat-4 engine producing 152 horsepower, while Sport and Limited variants get a 2.5-liter flat-4 making 182 horsepower. A six-speed manual is available on Base and Premium trims, with the option for a continuously variable transmission. Trims above those two are stuck with a continuously variable transmission.

Every Crosstrek with a CVT also gets Subaru's EyeSight suite of active and passive driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Limited and Hybrid models also get automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear automatic braking.

A base 2023 Crosstrek will set you back $24,870 with the manual transmission, or $26,220 with the CVT. That represents a $1,300 increase over last year, $100 of which comes from a rising destination charge. That price increase is standard across the board for every trim that existed in 2022. Base models get a 6.5-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, keyless entry and a USB-A charge port. The Premium trim adds a better telematics system, heated seats, two USB-A ports and automatic headlights, and it'll set you back $26,020 with the manual or $27,370 with the CVT.

The Special Edition slides in just above the Premium at $27,970 with the CVT. It has all the same stuff as the Premium trim, in addition to a Desert Khaki paint job, an 8-inch infotainment screen, unique alloy wheels and contrast stitching around the cabin.

The Crosstrek Sport adds the peppier engine, push-button start and unique trim inside and out, with seats made from a water-repellent material. That one rings in at $29,220. The Limited builds upon that with an 8-inch infotainment system, a better gauge display and fancier interior and exterior trim bits, in addition to LED running lights and fog lights. The cost for the Limited is $30,720.

At the tippy top is the Crosstrek Hybrid, which is a bit pricier at $38,070. This one combines a 2.0-liter flat-4 engine with a plug-in hybrid powertrain offering 17 miles of all-electric range on a full charge. This model picks up a few extra connected services, including remotely accessible climate control and a battery-charging timer. You can check out the full breadth of 2023 Crosstrek pricing below.