2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Gets Standard AWD

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi's Eclipse Cross may not be one of our favorite vehicles in its competitive class -- or close to it -- but it represents an improvement over previous iterations. Now, according to an announcement made on Monday by Mitsubishi, it's about to get a little better for the 2023 model year.

By that, I mean it's getting all-wheel drive as standard across all trim levels. This is great because AWD is a feature that many crossover buyers look for and will often spend extra to get, especially considering it's not standard on models like Honda's CR-V, Toyota's RAV4 or Nissan's Rogue. And Mitsubishi's S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system isn't terrible, either.

The Eclipse Cross' safety tech also gets a bit of an uplift for 2023, with features like lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection coming as standard features on all trims. Other features like automatic high beams and rain-sensing wipers are standard on all but the base ES trim.

Power for the Eclipse Cross comes from a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that puts out a not-especially-inspiring 152 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 184 pound-feet of torque between 2,000 and 3,500 rpm. That engine is paired exclusively with a CVT transmission for efficiency.

Pricing for the base 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES starts at an eminently reasonable $27,090, including a $1,295 destination fee. If you want to move up a little bit for more standard equipment (trust me, you do), it's a $1,250 jump to the LE trim. Even the tippy-top level SEL with Touring package will only set you back $32,690.