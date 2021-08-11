2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: Underachievement unlocked

Despite its sharp style and low starting price, the Eclipse Cross falls woefully short of most competitors in value and appeal.
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a sharp and handsomely styled crossover, but that beauty is sadly only skin deep.
Updated and improved for the 2022 model year, this underachieving SUV still lags far behind the best in its class.
The standard 1.5-liter turbocharged engine's performance is stifled by the unsure continuously variable transmission.
The suspension, which we previously criticized for being too harsh, has swung the other way and now feels too soft and vague.
Front-wheel drive is standard with Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive available on every trim level.
Out back, the rear hatch and taillights have been redesigned to eliminate the busy split-glass design.
The Eclipse Cross' strongest selling point is the low starting price, but the base ES and LE models are missing features that should be standard across the board in 2021.
Lane-departure warning and collision mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, however, are standard equipment on all models.
Fully loaded, this SEL Touring model tickles the $35K mark -- not much less than a 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited, which is a whole lot more car for the money.
Check out the our full, rated review of the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for more details or just enjoy the rest of the photos.