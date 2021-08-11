/>
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: Underachievement unlocked

Despite its sharp style and low starting price, the Eclipse Cross falls woefully short of most competitors in value and appeal.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733435
1 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a sharp and handsomely styled crossover, but that beauty is sadly only skin deep.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733441
2 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Updated and improved for the 2022 model year, this underachieving SUV still lags far behind the best in its class.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733445
3 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The standard 1.5-liter turbocharged engine's performance is stifled by the unsure continuously variable transmission.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733446
4 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The suspension, which we previously criticized for being too harsh, has swung the other way and now feels too soft and vague.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733452
5 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Front-wheel drive is standard with Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive available on every trim level.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733454
6 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Out back, the rear hatch and taillights have been redesigned to eliminate the busy split-glass design.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733470
7 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Now, at least it doesn't look like a Pontiac Aztek anymore.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733458
8 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Eclipse Cross' strongest selling point is the low starting price, but the base ES and LE models are missing features that should be standard across the board in 2021.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733460
9 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Lane-departure warning and collision mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, however, are standard equipment on all models.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733465
10 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Fully loaded, this SEL Touring model tickles the $35K mark -- not much less than a 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited, which is a whole lot more car for the money.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733473
11 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Check out the our full, rated review of the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for more details or just enjoy the rest of the photos.

mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733474
12 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733476
13 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733478
14 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733456
15 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733482
16 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733483
17 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733485
18 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733489
19 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733495
20 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733496
21 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733499
22 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733505
23 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733506
24 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733507
25 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733509
26 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733511
27 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733514
28 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733515
29 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733516
30 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733519
31 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733521
32 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733523
33 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733525
34 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733526
35 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733527
36 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733529
37 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733532
38 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733534
39 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733535
40 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733468
41 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733449
42 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-2021-733442
43 of 43 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

